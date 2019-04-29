NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Indonesia set to move capital away from Jakarta

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded Jakarta and move to a new capital.

Planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said Mr Widodo decided at a special Cabinet meeting on Monday to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java.

The site for a new capital has not been announced but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the favoured location.

Mr Brodjonegoro said a new capital would require an area of 30,000 to 40,000 hectares and have a population of up to 1.5 million.

Jakarta has a population of about 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

IndonesiaJakarta

More in this Section

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Scandinavian Airlines pilots strike

Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports

Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico

Nicola Sturgeon to declare: It is time for Scotland to become independent


Lifestyle

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

Islands of Ireland: Sketches from Illauneeragh

Lark about for dawn chorus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »