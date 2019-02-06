NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Indonesia sentences British woman to six months for slapping official

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 08:31 AM

A British woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for slapping an immigration officer on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali after missing her flight due to an expired visa.

Video showing Auj-e Taqaddas purportedly cursing and hitting an officer at Bali’s international airport went viral last year. She was sentenced on Wednesday and has decided to appeal.

READ MORE: Officials investigate reports Rolf Harris walked onto primary school grounds

The footage appears to show the 43-year-old throwing a lengthy tantrum after being asked to pay a fine of about £3,500 for overstaying her visa and missing her flight.

She was charged with violent behaviour against a government official.

During the trial that began in December, Taqaddas, who pleaded not guilty, said the video had been edited.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Auj-e TaqaddasBali

Related Articles

Two men due in court in connection with burglaries in Wexford and Wicklow

Call to lock cars after spate of thefts

Gardaí highlight risk of online sexual extortion following child pornography raids

Gardaí investigating after thefts from 35 vehicles in Cork on Sunday

More in this Section

UK and Scottish governments endured ‘tense’ relationship during Scottish independence referendum

No timeframe on bid to lift wreck of plane carrying Emiliano Sala

Man accused of crushing toddler to death with car seat claims he was ‘framed’

Jose Mourinho accepts one year prison sentence over tax fraud


Lifestyle

Fit Men Cook: Kevin Curry's healthy eating plan definitely not just for men

As snugs make a comeback, we tour Cork's favourite pub corners

GameTech: Spaceport Hope just what the docker ordered

Crisis and comeback: The shenanigans that saved the Cork Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »