News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

India’s tiger population increases to nearly 3,000

India’s tiger population increases to nearly 3,000
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 09:07 AM

India’s tiger population has grown to nearly 3,000, making the country one of the safest habitats for the endangered animals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it is a “historic achievement” for his country as the big cat’s population had dwindled to 1,400 about 15 years ago.

India estimates its tiger population every four years, with the latest figures covering 2018.

India has been running a conservation programme on the country’s national animal since the 1970s (AP)
India has been running a conservation programme on the country’s national animal since the 1970s (AP)

Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the tiger population was 2,226 in the last count, in 2014.

The tiger is India’s national animal and it is categorised as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The human conflict with tigers has gradually increased since the 1970s, when India started a tiger conservation programme which carved out sanctuaries in national parks.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lightning storms kill 20 in eastern IndiaLightning storms kill 20 in eastern India

India sends unmanned mission to moon’s far sideIndia sends unmanned mission to moon’s far side

Bodies discovered after Mumbai building collapseBodies discovered after Mumbai building collapse

Two dead as building collapses in MumbaiTwo dead as building collapses in Mumbai

IndiaTigersTOPIC: India

More in this Section

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashesTop US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UKMan trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UK

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »