India’s prime minister orders 21-day lockdown to curb coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 03:13 PM

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has announced a “total lockdown” in the country of 1.3 billion people during a televised address.

It is the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-day lockdown was set to begin at midnight.

“To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Mr Modi said.

He said that if the county failed to manage the next 21 days, it would be set back 21 years.

Indian health officials have reported 469 active cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

Officials have repeatedly insisted there is no evidence yet of communal spread, but have conducted relatively scant testing.

In recent days, India has been gradually expanding stay-at-home orders and has banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system.

Essential service providers, including hospitals, police and media had been exempted from the stay-in-place orders, and many groceryshops and pharmacies remained open.

Mr Modi called Tuesday’s order a “total lockdown” and did not address whether any service providers would be exempt, but said that “all steps have been taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential items”.

