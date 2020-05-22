News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
India’s PM vows aid to those affected by Cyclone Amphan

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 09:13 AM

India authorities have started assessing damage and clearing roads in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that killed more than 90 people and left millions displaced after barrelling through the coastal communities of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

In West Bengal state, which bore the brunt of the storm that caused extensive flooding in its capital Kolkata, police and teams from India’s national disaster response force removed fallen trees and other debris, repaired communication lines and started getting hundreds of thousands of people out of shelters.

Amphan hit land on Wednesday as the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade, dumping heavy rain amid a battering storm surge.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone must be treated as a national disaster.

She also pitched for monetary assistance from the federal government after receiving prime minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata airport.

The two later conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas of the state.

It was Mr Modi’s first trip outside the national capital after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in late March.

Mr Modi promised “no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected”.

In an initial assessment, officials in Bangladesh said the cyclone caused about 130 million US dollars in damage to infrastructure, housing, fisheries, livestock, water resources and agriculture.

An Indian traffic police official controls traffic during heavy rain in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)
The full extent of the damage along India’s eastern coast was not immediately known.

Authorities in both countries managed to evacuate more than three million people before Amphan struck.

At least 80 people were killed in West Bengal state, and two more deaths were reported in neighbouring Odisha state.

Bangladesh reported 13 deaths.


