News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Indians plant 220 million trees in a single day

Indians plant 220 million trees in a single day
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 04:11 PM

More than a million Indians have planted 220 million trees in a government campaign to tackle climate change and improve the environment in the country’s most populous state.

Forest official Bivhas Ranjan said students, legislators, officials and others planted dozens of species of saplings on Friday along roads, rail tracks and in forest land in northern Uttar Pradesh state. The target of 220 million saplings was achieved by 5pm.

Mr Ranjan said the trees, including 16 fruit species, will increase forest cover in the state.

Indian schoolchildren hold saplings distributed by the government (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
Indian schoolchildren hold saplings distributed by the government (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

India has pledged to keep a third of its land area under tree cover, but its 1.3 billion people and rapid industrialisation are hampering efforts.

“We set the target of 220 million because Uttar Pradesh is home to 220 million people,” said state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Planting was carried out in 1,430,381 places, including 60,000 villages and 83,000 sites in forest ranges.

Pupils join the programme in Prayagraj (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
Pupils join the programme in Prayagraj (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

“The whole process is online. The pits are geo-tagged and the saplings carry a QR code. So we can record how many saplings are planted and where,” state government spokesman Awanish Awasthi said.

The long-term survival of trees remains a concern. Usually, about 60% of saplings survive, with the rest succumbing to disease or lack of water, he said.

It was the second huge tree planting campaign in Uttar Pradesh. In July 2016, 50 million saplings were planted in a day.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Irish beef farmers in top 5 most carbon efficient producers, says IFA presidentIrish beef farmers in top 5 most carbon efficient producers, says IFA president

UN report makes for grim reading: We are all to blame for the escalating crisisUN report makes for grim reading: We are all to blame for the escalating crisis

The case for a climate and nature czarThe case for a climate and nature czar

Climate crisis now impacting the ability of land to sustain human life on earth: UN reportClimate crisis now impacting the ability of land to sustain human life on earth: UN report

TreesTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Sheffield Wednesday handed Hillsborough supporter safety management orderSheffield Wednesday handed Hillsborough supporter safety management order

Democracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airportDemocracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airport

Nagasaki mayor hits out at nuclear powers on 74th anniversary of bombingNagasaki mayor hits out at nuclear powers on 74th anniversary of bombing

In focus: The five-day hajj pilgrimage in MeccaIn focus: The five-day hajj pilgrimage in Mecca


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »