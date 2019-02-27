NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Indians and Pakistanis plead for their leaders to #SayNoToWar

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani social media users have been pleading with their leaders to find peace amid escalating tensions as #SayNoToWar began trending on Twitter in both countries on Wednesday.

Simmering tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have boiled over in recent days as India carried out airstrikes in the Pakistani-controlled area of Kashmir, which borders the south Asian states, after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian troops earlier in February.

Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot on Wednesday morning, leading to strong language and fears that relations could collapse into further violence.

Picture: PA.

But prominent social media users have been appealing for peace.

Indian actor Ranganathan Madhavan, who has more than 2.5 million followers, tweeted: "It's a war against terror not between 2 nations yet. Dear Media --you can actually stop this escalation .. please let's be responsible and work towards peace."

And the Indian politician Rukshmani Kumari agreed, tweeting: "The only war India and Pakisthan [sic] should fight is illiteracy, povery and violence #SayNoToWar."

Thousands of other Twitter users lent their voices to the cause as well.

"I as a citizen of Pakistan request my govt to treat the 'captive' Indian pilot well and send him back ASAP as a gesture of peace," tweeted activist and lecturer Tooba Syed.

"Come on Pakistan you can do this #SayNoToWar"

"Everyone should call for a #PakIndiaCeasefire. Please stop the war mongering. War never benefits the people. #SayNoToWar" wrote Pakistani writer and activist Usama Khiliji.

Indian journalist and entrepreneur Vikram Chandra tweeeted: "Are we seeing signs of de-escalation? A relatively conciliatory speech by the Pakistani PM, while #SayNoToWar is trending in both countries. Probably too early to say."

READ MORE: Pakistan's Imran Khan offers olive branch to India PM after Indian warplanes shot down

And Pakistani singer Haroon Sharid wrote: "Those who celebrate war will not participate in the war, those who participate in the war, will never celebrate war. #SayNoToWar"

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended an offer to Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi for talks to de-escalate the situation.

-Press Association and Digital Desk Staff

