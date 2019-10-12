News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Indian prime minister picks up rubbish from beach

By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 05:08 PM

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has been picking up rubbish from a beach in the southern temple town where he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of his cleanliness campaign.

Mr Modi released a short video on Twitter showing him walking barefoot in the sand on Saturday, collecting the rubbish in a bag, in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state.

He tweeted: “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”

Mr Modi launched a Clean India campaign after he became prime minister in 2014.

In a radio talk last month, Mr Modi praised the efforts of an Indian “plogger,” Ripudaman Belvi, who launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.

Mr Modi said that “plogging” is popular in foreign countries, and praised Mr Belvi for promoting it in India.

