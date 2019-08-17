News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Indian authorities begin easing clampdown in Kashmir

Indian authorities begin easing clampdown in Kashmir
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 08:42 AM

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir are restoring phone services after a security crackdown following a decision to downgrade the majority-Muslim region’s autonomy.

Administrator Shahid Choudhary said restrictions are being lifted in most areas and government offices will open on Saturday.

He also tweeted that food and other stocks were available “in abundance”.

Police in Kashmir tweeted that restrictions on movement of people were relaxed in several parts of the region.

“Situation remains peaceful,” police said.

Security forces that blanketed the region remain on high alert after hundreds of people took to the streets for an anti-India protest following Friday prayers in Srinagar, the main city in the divided Himalayan region.

The UN Security Council met to discuss Kashmir for the first time in decades, and Pakistan’s ambassador said the session showed that people in the region “may be locked up … but their voices were heard today.”

The council took no action during the closed meeting, which was called for by China and Pakistan.

President Donald Trump spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone on Friday and conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through dialogue, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

According to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, President Trump said he would also talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, the Press Trust of India news agency said landline services in 17 out of more than 100 telephone exchanges had been made operational in Srinagar.

The landline connections were also restored in some other parts of the region, PTI said.

A senior Indian official in Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, said earlier that schools will reopen on Monday.

Public transport will be restored gradually after evaluating the security situation, he said.

On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators in Srinagar carried green Islamic flags and signs reading “Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World”.

Some threw stones and clashed with security forces, which responded with tear gas.

Mr Modi has defended the Kashmir changes as freeing the territory from separatism, and his supporters welcomed the move.

One of the revisions allows anyone to buy land in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which some Kashmiris fear could change the region’s culture and demographics.

Critics have likened it to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. The rivals have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to rebels.

- Press Association

More on this topic

#BritishOccupiedIreland hashtag trends in India after BBC accused of 'hypocrisy' over Kashmir coverage#BritishOccupiedIreland hashtag trends in India after BBC accused of 'hypocrisy' over Kashmir coverage

Muslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festivalMuslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festival

Pakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir disputePakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir dispute

Imran Khan warns India and Pakistan could go to war over Kashmir tensionsImran Khan warns India and Pakistan could go to war over Kashmir tensions

TOPIC: Kashmir

More in this Section

Hero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane enginesHero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane engines

Iranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyerIranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyer

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR CongoEbola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo

Police officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UKPolice officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UK


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »