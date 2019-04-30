NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Indian army claims ‘yeti’ discovery, prompting social media mockery

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 05:49 PM

The Indian army has been mocked after claiming images of footprints in the snow were evidence of the yeti.

The army’s official account, which is followed by almost six million people, tweeted that “for the first time” one of its mountaineering expedition team had found “mysterious footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches”.

It said the finding was “close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019”, adding: “This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.”

The post accompanied images of a trail of large prints. However, the claim quickly received a number of sarcastic responses.

Writer Ankit Panda responded: “Either I’m missing the joke, or the Indian Army is claiming that it’s found what it believes is evidence of a literal yeti.”

Author Siddharth Singh tweeted images of people wearing large snow shoes and wrote: “Can there possibly be a simpler explanation?”

Many referenced the ongoing Indian general election, with some wondering whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would claim the find as a political victory.

Indian satirist Akash Banerjee tweeted: “Expecting a national television address soon with the PM giving more details on how his Army managed to track the Yeti… Something that the Congress hadn’t dared to do in 70 years.”

The ape-like yeti, also known as the Abominable Snowman, has for centuries been part of the mythology of the Himalayas.

However, it is generally regarded by scientists to be a legend due to a lack of evidence proving its existence.

A 2013 study by Bryan Sykes, an Oxford University genetics professor, suggested the creature may in fact be a sub-species of bear.

Deepak Apte, director of the Bombay Natural History Society, told Indian television network NDTV: “Coming from the Indian Army, this claim of finding the Yeti deserves a degree of attention.

“In the natural world, mysterious things do occur. However, unless proved with evidence and backed with a credible scientific publication it is best left as an amateur speculation that needs to be debated further.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

PepsiCo sues Indian farmers for growing potatoes used in its crisps

Voting begins in first phase of India’s general election

Bollywood biopic on Indian PM runs into trouble days before elections

India gives no response after Nasa says test debris threatens space station

KEYWORDS

India

More in this Section

Labour complaints process ‘deeply flawed’, Glasgow MSP claims

Silvio Berlusconi taken to hospital on day he planned to unveil election team

Malaysia destroys tons of elephant tusks in its campaign against ivory trade

British Conservatives facing bruising in local election battlegrounds


Lifestyle

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

Spotlight on shiraz: 8 things you need to know about this hugely popular grape

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent – here are some of the stylish people he’s joining

Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »