India poll winner Narendra Modi wins backing from allies for new term as PM

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Newly elected politicians from India’s ruling alliance led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his second five-year term as prime minister after a thunderous victory in national elections.

BJP president Amit Shah announced Mr Modi’s name as the leader in a meeting of the politicians on Saturday in New Delhi.

The Election Commission said the BJP won 303 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, after the official vote count finished on Friday.

The BJP’s top rival, the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, won 52 seats.

Media reports say Mr Modi is likely to be sworn in for his second term next Thursday.

- Press Association

