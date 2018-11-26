Home»world

India marks 10 years since Mumbai attacks

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 08:16 AM

The United States has offered a new reward for information on the 2008 siege in Mumbai, as the city marks the 10th anniversary of attacks that killed 166 in India’s financial capital.

The Pakistani gunmen who waged the attacks were killed or captured.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday that those who planned the attack had not been convicted.

Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, director of Chabad House, stands near a partially destroyed wall of the Jewish centre (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

He called on Pakistan to implement sanctions against those responsible and said the US was offering a new five million dollar (£3.9 million) reward and was committed to seeing them face justice.

On November 26 2008, the gunmen staged co-ordinated attacks in the heart of Mumbai.

They targeted two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre, a tourist restaurant and a crowded train station in three days of carnage.

