News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon
By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 04:35 PM

The lander module from India’s moon mission has been located on the lunar surface, one day after it lost contact with the space station, the head of the nation’s space agency said.

Efforts are under way to try to establish contact with it.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency cited Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Sivan as saying cameras from the moon mission’s orbiter had located the lander.

“It must have been a hard landing,” the PTI quoted Mr Sivan as saying.

The space agency said it lost touch with the Vikram lunar lander on Saturday as it made its final approach to the moon’s south pole to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

Indian Space Research Organisation employees in Bangalore on Saturday (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Indian Space Research Organisation employees in Bangalore on Saturday (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third to operate a robotic rover there.

The space agency said on Saturday that the lander’s descent was normal until 2km (1.2 miles) from the lunar surface.

The roughly 140 million dollar mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

The latest mission lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

After its launch, Chandrayaan-2 spent several weeks making its way towards the moon, ultimately entering lunar orbit on August 20.

The Vikram lander separated from the mission’s orbiter on September 2 and began a series of braking manoeuvres to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing.

Only three nations – the United States, the former Soviet Union and China – have landed a spacecraft on the moon.

- Press Association

More on this topic

India loses communication with its unmanned moon landerIndia loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

European Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceXEuropean Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceX

Mars rover assembly complete ahead of 2020 launch dateMars rover assembly complete ahead of 2020 launch date

Russian capsule carrying robot docks at space stationRussian capsule carrying robot docks at space station

IndiaMoonTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Police intervene during angry Brexit demonstrations in LondonPolice intervene during angry Brexit demonstrations in London

‘Hour of darkness’ as search-and-rescue teams seek Hurricane Dorian survivors‘Hour of darkness’ as search-and-rescue teams seek Hurricane Dorian survivors

Boy who survived London's Tate Modern fall making ‘amazing’ progress, says familyBoy who survived London's Tate Modern fall making ‘amazing’ progress, says family

Zimbabwe mourns for Mugabe as flags fly at half-mastZimbabwe mourns for Mugabe as flags fly at half-mast


Lifestyle

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

I eat healthily and avoid red meat but still suffer from indigestion and heartburn. I’ve tried drinking mint tea but it made little difference. What else can I do?Natural health: I suffer form heartburn. What natural remedies can you suggest?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »