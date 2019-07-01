News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Incoming White House press secretary bruised in scuffle with North Korean guards

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 05:42 PM

President Donald Trump's historic first steps into North Korea sparked a scuffle between reporters and North Korean security guards, with officials shoving and trying to block the press.

Also roughed up in the fracas was incoming press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who ended up with bruises.

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Mr Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border.

North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the US press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

Ms Grisham was named to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary last week.

She has been with US President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched his presidential campaign.

Ms Grisham worked directly for Mr Trump after he took office in 2017.

She was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March of that year to run communications for Melania Trump.

She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.

PA

