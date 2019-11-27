News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:29 AM

The EU Commission president-elect has said her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union’s executive will centre on the “existential issue” of battling climate change.

Ursula von der Leyen told the EU plenary hours before she and her team of commissioners were set to be approved that she would work on “a European Green Deal” so the EU can continue to be a global leader on the climate change issue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Ms Von der Leyen said that “climate change is about all of us.

“We have the duty to act and the power to lead.”

She has said that she will come forward with a comprehensive plan within the first 100 days of her tenure, which is set to start on Sunday.

Addressing Brexit, Ms von der Leyen tweeted in English to insist on close cooperation with the UK although she said she was still a Remainer.

She tweeted: “We all know that one member of our family intends to leave our Union.

“I have made no secret that I will always be a Remainer.

“But I will also always respect the decision taken by the British people.”

The UK is currently due to leave the bloc on January 31.

Bodies of migrants trafficked to UK in lorry returned to Vietnam

