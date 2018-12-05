NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
In Pictures: Washington bids farewell to George HW Bush

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 05:14 PM


Family, former colleagues and dignitaries from around the world are attending a state funeral service for former US president George HW Bush, capping three days of remembrance in Washington DC.

The flag-draped coffin of the 41st president was carried down the US Capitol steps in a solemn procession, with members of the Bush family watching and a cannon salute.

The hearse was driven in a motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral ceremony, slowing in front of the White House along a route lined with people, bundled in winter hats and taking photos.

George HW Bush lies in state in the US Capitol Rotunda (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

George W Bush and wife Laura pause in front of his father’s coffin (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Native Americans Donald Woody and Warren Stade of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community tribe pay their last respects (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

George HW Bush’s service dog Sully at the viewing (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Donald Trump salutes as he and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects (Shawn Thew/AP)

The flag-draped coffin is carried from the US Capitol by a military honour guard (Alex Brandon/AP)

The hearse slows in front of the White House (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Spectators line the route (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The coffin is carried into the cathedral (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Prince of Wales and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the dignitaries at the service (Evan Vucci/AP)

- Press Association


