In Pictures: Venice eerily quiet as Covid-19 outbreak puts brake on tourists

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 11:52 AM

In recent years some residents of Venice have complained that the tourist numbers and surfeit of cruise ships have made life unbearable in the city known in Italy as La Serenissima.

The Covid-19 outbreak in northern Italy, including the Veneto region, has brought in a somewhat unwelcome way what some Veneziani have wanted with the watery tourist attraction subject to stringent measures to contain the outbreak.

The famous carnival has been cancelled while normally jam-packed squares and canals have a ghostly quality as people follow the advice to self-isolate.

Gondoliers chat as they wait for customers near St Mark’s Square (Francisco Seco/AP)
Boats sail along the lagoon next to parked gondolas (Francisco Seco/AP)
A man sits on a bench on a promenade next to the lagoon of Venice (Francisco Seco/AP)
A woman wearing a bridal dress poses for photographs near St Mark’s Square( Francisco Seco/AP)
An artisan works in a glass factory at Murano island in Venice, Italy (Francisco Seco/AP)
Commuters and locals take a bus boat in Venice, Italy (Francisco Seco/AP)
A man, reflected in a carnival masks’ shop display window, crosses a bridge at the Murano island in Venice (Francisco Seco/AP)
Locals and tourists walk along a nearly empty St Mark’s Square (Francisco Seco/AP)
A man shelters against the rain and windy with an umbrella in Venice (Francisco Seco/AP)
A coffin is carried in a funeral service boat after a mass at Murano island in Venice (Francisco Seco/AP)
A shop assistant waits for customers at Murano island in Venice (Francisco Seco/AP)
A seagull stands in a pole next to parked gondolas (Francisco Seco/AP)
Tourists wearing protective masks take photographs (Francisco Seco/AP)
Tourists hold their protective masks as they pose for a photograph (Francisco Seco/AP)
Gondolas are parked on a rainy day (Francisco Seco/AP)
