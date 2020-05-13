News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

In Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdown

In Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdown
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Turkey’s parks filled with the sound of children as the government allowed people aged 14 and under to leave home for the first time in 40 days.

As the Turkish government continues to loosen some of its coronavirus restrictions, the country’s youngest residents may now venture out for four hours a day between 11am and 3pm.

People in the 15-20 age group will be able to leave homes for a few hours a day starting on Friday.

In the capital Ankara, young children wearing masks took turns on the slides and swings at Kugulu Park while an adjacent street teemed with pedestrians, and police urged the public to abide by social distancing practices.

Zeynep Berra Gun, six, wearing a face mask for protection against coronavirus, plays with a dog (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Zeynep Berra Gun, six, wearing a face mask for protection against coronavirus, plays with a dog (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Parks were filled with children again (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Parks were filled with children again (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

A mother adjusts her daughter’s mask (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
A mother adjusts her daughter’s mask (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children on swings savour their newfound freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Children on swings savour their newfound freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Parents and children walk in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Parents and children walk in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Families outside a Burger King (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Families outside a Burger King (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Zeyda Ozdemir, right, her husband Engin Ozdemir and their eight-year-old daughter Zeynep (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Zeyda Ozdemir, right, her husband Engin Ozdemir and their eight-year-old daughter Zeynep (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

One woman took a photo of children rediscovering their freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
One woman took a photo of children rediscovering their freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children had been locked down for 40 days (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Children had been locked down for 40 days (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Families enjoy the open air (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Families enjoy the open air (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19GalleryTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

How ‘heat resistant’ corals could help combat devastating effects of bleachingHow ‘heat resistant’ corals could help combat devastating effects of bleaching

Two companies linked to UK coronavirus response hit by cyberattacksTwo companies linked to UK coronavirus response hit by cyberattacks

Woman due nearly half a billion divorce payout accuses son of putting assets beyond reachWoman due nearly half a billion divorce payout accuses son of putting assets beyond reach

Reports of increases in Anti-Asian hate crimes during coronavirus crisisReports of increases in Anti-Asian hate crimes during coronavirus crisis


Lifestyle

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

Eugene Lamb features in TG4's new series, An Bhoirinn, about the Burren area of Co Clare.Question of Taste: Eugene Lamb, uilleann pipe maker and botanist

Talos, aka Eoin French, tells Mike McGrath-Bryan about the journey that led him to leaving architecture and releasing his acclaimed debut album Wild AleeB-Side the Leeside: How Talos turned his back on the drawing board for 'Wild Alee'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »