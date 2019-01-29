NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
In Pictures: Travel woes as northern UK hit by snow and ice

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 11:03 AM

Northern parts of the UK woke up to wintry conditions on Tuesday.

The Met Office issued warnings over snow and ice, while drivers were urged to take care on the roads.

Snowy conditions near Tan Hill in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Up to 10cm of snow is forecast to fall on higher ground as temperatures drop across large parts of the UK this week (Danny Lawson/PA)

A snowplough clears a lane on the M6 near the village of Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snowy conditions on the M6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Motorists were urged to take care (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rush hour near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Disruption for drivers on the A6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A lorry struggles in the snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lorries navigate through the snow near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Reliant Robin in the snow off the A6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

- Press Association


