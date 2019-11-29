News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

In Pictures: Terror attack rocks London

In Pictures: Terror attack rocks London
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Emergency services and members of the public have been praised after a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest was shot dead in central London.

A number of people were injured after the knifeman went on a rampage on London Bridge.

Here we tell the story in pictures:

Members of the public around Borough Market started to quickly evacuate the area as news of the attack began to filter through.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police and other emergency services soon arrived on the scene and continued to remove the public as quickly as possible from the area.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(From the twitter feed of @ShashD)
(From the twitter feed of @ShashD)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Members of the public began to capture the unfolding events on London Bridge and uploaded them to social media.

The attacker could be seen surrounded by officers as the situation came under the control of the police.

Police surrounding a person on the floor at the scene of an incident on London Bridge (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Police surrounding a person on the floor at the scene of an incident on London Bridge (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

A bystander holding a knife after police surrounded a person at the scene (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
A bystander holding a knife after police surrounded a person at the scene (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

Police and emergency services on the scene (Tim Shipman/Sunday Times)
Police and emergency services on the scene (Tim Shipman/Sunday Times)

The scene remained on lockdown after the individual on the bridge was apprehended and police and emergency services continued their heavily-visible presence in the surrounding area.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More on this topic

London Bridge terror attacker was known to police and linked to Islamist terror groupsLondon Bridge terror attacker was known to police and linked to Islamist terror groups

London Bridge witness describes seeing attacker's 'very scary bomb device'London Bridge witness describes seeing attacker's 'very scary bomb device'

London Bridge attackers lawfully killed by police, inquest jury concludesLondon Bridge attackers lawfully killed by police, inquest jury concludes

MI5 probe into London Bridge attacker was well run, inquest toldMI5 probe into London Bridge attacker was well run, inquest told

London BridgeTerror attackTOPIC: London attack

More in this Section

Several injured in Hague stabbingSeveral injured in Hague stabbing

Teenager targeted same-sex couple on bus ‘because he thought they were lesbians’Teenager targeted same-sex couple on bus ‘because he thought they were lesbians’

Attenborough: Boris Johnson’s absence from climate debate was shamefulAttenborough: Boris Johnson’s absence from climate debate was shameful

London Bridge witness describes seeing attacker's 'very scary bomb device'London Bridge witness describes seeing attacker's 'very scary bomb device'


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »