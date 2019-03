Parts of Britain and Ireland have seen gales, heavy rain and snow as Storm Freya hit.

Storm Freya caused travel disruption in Ireland. (Niall Carson/PA)

In England, Lawson Robinson was forced to clear snow from his Nenthead miniature village in Cumbria.

Elsewhere in the county, the snow made travelling more difficult.

- Press Association