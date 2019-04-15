NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
In Pictures: Paris landmark engulfed in flames

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 08:42 PM

Firefighters are battling a devastating blaze at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said the 850-year-old cathedral had suffered “colossal damages”.

(Michel Euler/AP)

(Thibault Camus/AP)

(Lori Hinnant/AP)

Tourists and Parisians alike watched in horror from the streets below as thick plumes of smoke billowed high into the sky above the French capital.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is “potentially linked” to a 6 million euro (£5.1 million) renovation project on the church’s spire and its 250 tons of lead

Thibault Camus/AP)

(Lori Hinant/AP)

(Thibault Camus/AP)

(Thibault Camus/AP)

Built in the 12th and 13th centuries, Notre Dame is the most famous of the Gothic cathedrals of the Middle Ages as well as one of the most beloved structures in the world.

President Emmanuel Macron was treating the fire as a national emergency, rushing to the scene and straight into meetings at the Paris police headquarters nearby.

(Thibault Camus/AP)

(Thibault Camus/AP)

(AP)

(Lori Hinant/AP)

- Press Association

