In Pictures: Namaste Trump – thousands welcome US president to India

In Pictures: Namaste Trump – thousands welcome US president to India
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 08:21 AM

Thousands of people gathered at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad for a mega-rally in honour of US President Donald Trump, who is visiting India.

President Donald Trump received a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he stepped off Air Force One (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Meanwhile, crowds filled Sardar Patel Stadium ahead of the Namaste Trump rally (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
There was a party atmosphere awaiting the US president (Ajit Solanki/AP)
Ahead of the rally, Donald and Melania Trump joined Narendra Modi for a tour of a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi (Alex Brandon/AP)
Your audience awaits, Mr President (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump addresses the masses (Alex Brandon/AP)
More than 100,000 people packed into the world’s largest cricket stadium, giving Mr Trump the biggest rally crowd of his political career (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald and Melania Trump stand for the national anthem (Alex Brandon/AP)
A Hindu priest performs prayers in front of portraits of Mr Trump and Mr Modi (Manish Swarup/AP)
India has rolled out the red carpet for Donald Trump, with his image appearing across Ahmedabad (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
A photo opportunity ahead of the visit (Ajit Solanki/AP)
Security officers patrol on a street decorated with floral arrangements in Agra, where Mr Trump is later expected to visit the Taj Mahal (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
But not everyone was in favour of the visit… (Anupam Nath/AP)
Activists shout slogans in Gauhati (Anupam Nath/AP)
