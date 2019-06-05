In Pictures: Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr across the world

Worshippers across the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The start of Eid is marked by family and festivities and signalled by the sightings of the new moon.

The holy month of Ramadan sees devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

As in previous years, the Muslim world was split on when the start of Eid is, as it is based on sighting the new moon by eye.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE start Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan and others do not mark the holiday until Wednesday. Indonesian youths light firecrackers and flares as they celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Indonesian youths light firecrackers and flares as they celebrate the end of Ramadan (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Malaysian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers (Vincent Thian/AP)

A Muslim women carries a balloon as she attends Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bali (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

A Muslim boy yawns beside his father offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

A Filipino Muslim woman takes a selfie before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Filipino Muslim boys kiss their mother as they pose for pictures after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Manila (Aaron Favila/AP)

- Press Association