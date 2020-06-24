In Pictures: Massive parade marks Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of coronavirus.
The parade is usually held on May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday.
The timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event, the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the victory over the Nazis.
Looking forward to the 24th May #Victory75 Parade in Moscow!
On that date in 1945 the original Victory Parade took place, lasting 2h in pouring rain, yet 24 marshalls, 249 generals, 2536 officers & 31,116 soldiers took part in the ceremony.

"The future of the world cannot be imagined, if the Red Army had not defended it" - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square on 22 of June 2020.
