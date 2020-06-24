News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
In Pictures: Massive parade marks Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 11:38 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of coronavirus.

The parade is usually held on May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday.

The timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event, the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the victory over the Nazis.

Russian army Mi-8 military helicopters fly over Red Square (Alexey Maishev/AP)
Russian sailors march towards Red Square (Mikhail Voskresenskiy/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech (Sergey Pyatakov/AP)
Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams fly their Sukhoi Su-30SM and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets over Red Square (Iliya Pitalev/AP)
Russian soldiers dressed in Soviet Red Army Second World War uniforms (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Soviet T-34 tanks roll towards Red Square during the Victory Day military parade (Vladimir Pesnya/AP)
Russian soldiers on parade (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
T-34 tanks from the Soviet era (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russian warplanes fly over Red Square (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Soldiers from China’s People’s Liberation Army march (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, front, salutes to his soldiers (Alexander Wilf/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and, defense minister Sergei Shoigu, left, leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
