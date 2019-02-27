In Pictures: Kate on target during Northern Ireland visit

British royals William and Kate had a spirited day of competition as they went head-to-head in several sports during the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
William and Kate visited Windsor Park, the home of football in Northern Ireland, where they took part in ball drills with a group of young players.
They later visited Roscor Youth Village where William tested his balance on an obstacle course while Kate tried her hand at archery, before they went head-to-head in a canoeing race.
- Press Association