In Pictures: Incoming PMs savour the moment as they cross threshold of power

Boris Johnson has become the latest Prime Minister to stand in front of the door of 10 Downing Street and tell the world the Queen has invited him to form a government.

Here, PA looks back at an age-old ritual in UK politics which sees the removal vans clear out the belongings of the former occupant of Number 10 before leaving the scene clear for the new prime minister.

Homburg hats are no longer in fashion and police uniforms may have changed, but the men and women who have gone before have always allowed the media to immortalise the moment. Then prime minister David Lloyd George, right, and a future occupant Winston Churchill leaving 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons on February 10, 1922 (PA)

Stanley Baldwin arriving at Downing Street on May 22, 1923 (PA)

Ramsay MacDonald in the garden at Number 10 in 1932 (PA)

Neville Chamberlain waves to crowds from the window of No 10 after the Munich Agreement, then seen by many as a diplomatic masterstroke, was signed in 1938 (PA)

Winston Churchill on his way to a War Council meeting (PA)

Labour’s Clement Attlee, elected after the dissolution of the national government at the end of the Second World War in Europe, poses on his way to the House of Commons in August 1947 (PA)

Sir Anthony Eden, on his first visit to 10 Downing Street as prime minister, waves to the crowd on April 7, 1955 following the departure of Sir Winston Churchill (PA)

Sir Alec Douglas-Home waves to photographers in Downing Street on April 8, 1964 (PA)

Harold Wilson, with wife Mary, waves to the crowd as he arrives at Number 10 on October 11, 1974 following one of his election victories (PA)

Edward Heath on June 19, 1970 stands in front of the door after an election victory that surprised some (PA)

Margaret Thatcher invoked St Francis of Assisi after becoming the first woman to take the role on May 4, 1979 (PA)

John and Norma Major savour the moment on November 28, 1990 after the dramatic toppling of Margaret Thatcher (Adam Butler/PA)

Tony Blair waves to the crowd with his wife Cherie and their children Nicky, Kathryn and Euan as he arrived at 10 Downing Street in May 1997 for a long stint there. Baby Leo came along while he was in residence (PA)

Former chancellor Gordon Brown finally got to move next door to Number 10 on June 27, 2007 with wife Sarah after an uneasy relationship with the previous occupants, the Blairs (Andrew Parsons/PA)

David Cameron and his wife, Samantha, on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street as he became the head of the coalition government on May 11, 2010 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Theresa May and her husband Philip prepare to cross the threshold on July 13, 2016 (Hannah McKay/PA)

Boris Johnson waves to the crowd moments before stepping behind the famous black door for the first time as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

