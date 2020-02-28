News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
In Pictures: Greta Thunberg leads children in UK climate protest

By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol, England for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg.

Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the Bristol city centre.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
A crocheted doll made to look like Greta Thunberg (Ben Birchall/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The teenager has become the face of climate activism, and has attended events across the globe, travelling by rail, bus, bicycle or boat to keep her carbon footprint low.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Other speakers at the event include Mya-Rose Craig, 17, who recently became the youngest person to be awarded an honorary doctorate in the UK.

She received the honour for using her platform as a world-leading ornithologist to promote greater diversity in the wildlife and conservation sectors.

Mya-Rose Craig arrives at the Bristol climate protest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
