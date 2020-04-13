News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

In Pictures: Ghostly virus-era New York captured during motorcycle journeys

By Press Association
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 10:05 AM

The near-empty streets of New York have been captured by a photographer chronicling how the coronavirus lockdown has changed the city.

The familiar landmarks and well-trodden streets appear to have been thrown off kilter by an invisible adversary.

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(/Wong Maye-E/AP)
(/Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

(Wong Maye-E/AP)
(Wong Maye-E/AP)

