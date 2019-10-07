News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target cities across Europe

In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target cities across Europe
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 01:58 PM

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked major roads in cities across Europe at the beginning of what was billed as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Drumming, whistles and chanting rang through the streets of London as protesters attempted to block the routes into the centre of Government around Parliament and Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)
Drumming, whistles and chanting rang through the streets of London as protesters attempted to block the routes into the centre of Government around Parliament and Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Dozens of people were arrested in connection with the protests (Yui Mok/PA)
Dozens of people were arrested in connection with the protests (Yui Mok/PA)

Police were also searching anyone suspected of carrying paint (Yui Mok/PA)
Police were also searching anyone suspected of carrying paint (Yui Mok/PA)

Protests were also held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport (Yui Mok/PA)
Protests were also held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of protesters filled Trafalgar Square and planned to shut down roads around Parliament Square and Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Hundreds of protesters filled Trafalgar Square and planned to shut down roads around Parliament Square and Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Protesters chained and glued themselves to Victoria Street, outside Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)
Protesters chained and glued themselves to Victoria Street, outside Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the Government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, to act immediately to halt wildlife loss and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025 (Yui Mok/PA)
Extinction Rebellion is calling on the Government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, to act immediately to halt wildlife loss and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025 (Yui Mok/PA)

They want to see the Government create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice (Victoria Jones/PA)
They want to see the Government create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action kicked off with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to the government buildings (Niall Carson/PA)
Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action kicked off with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to the government buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

A large pink boat with protesters onboard was unveiled at the gates of the Irish parliament and will travel up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels (Niall Carson/PA)
A large pink boat with protesters onboard was unveiled at the gates of the Irish parliament and will travel up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels (Niall Carson/PA)

In Germany, around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park (Michael Sohn/AP)
In Germany, around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park (Michael Sohn/AP)

Protesters have also set up a camp outside German chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government (Michael Sohn/AP)
Protesters have also set up a camp outside German chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government (Michael Sohn/AP)

More on this topic

Extinction Rebellion give letter to Govt deptartments on 'defining issue of our generation'Extinction Rebellion give letter to Govt deptartments on 'defining issue of our generation'

Extinction Rebellion shuts down Westminster in call for environmental actionExtinction Rebellion shuts down Westminster in call for environmental action

Extinction Rebellion protests block roads in major European citiesExtinction Rebellion protests block roads in major European cities

Business group criticises planned Extinction Rebellion protestBusiness group criticises planned Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction RebellionTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

New whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leadsNew whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leads

Jennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris JohnsonJennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris Johnson

US troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in SyriaUS troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in Syria

Deadly protests continue in Iraqi capitalDeadly protests continue in Iraqi capital


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »