In Pictures: Christians around the world mark Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 10:32 AM

Much of the Christian world is celebrating Christmas, with services held across the planet to mark the birth of Jesus.

The tradition is celebrated by Orthodox Churches in January.

Pakistani Christians attend midnight services at St Anthony’s Church in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

Young girls dressed as angels rehearse for the Christmas Eve mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Pope Francis spreads incense in front of a statue of Baby Jesus (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Cardinal Vinko Puljic delivers his speech during the Christmas midnight mass in Sarajevo main cathedral (Amel Emric/AP)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, at Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine’s Church, in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognised by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Nasser Nasser/Pool/AP)

A Christian worshipper attends a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine’s Church, in the Church of the Nativity (Nasser Nasser/AP/Pool)

- Press Association


