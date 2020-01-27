In Pictures: Auschwitz survivors bear scars that are visible and invisible

Auschwitz survivors still have blue tattoos still imprinted on their arms, lifelong evidence of their suffering and loss – one of many ways they continue to warn new generations.

Most survivors are now in their 80s and 90s.

The youngest was only two when the camp was liberated, Eva Umlauf, a 77-year-old practising psychotherapist in Munich.

Associated Press journalists and photographers have visited many survivors around the world ahead of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation by Soviet soldiers. Yevgeny Kovalyov, 92, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp’s survivors, shows the camp’s identification number tattooed on his arm during an interview in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Auschwitz survivor Marty Weiss poses for a photo at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Auschwitz survivor Agi Geva poses for a photo showing her identification number tattooed on her arm at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in Washington (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Eva Umlauf, two at the time of liberation, shows her tattooed number in Munich, Germany (Matthas Schrader/AP)

Holocaust and Auschwitz survivor Leon Schwarzbaum shows his tattooed identification number in his home in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Auschwitz survivor Leon Weintraub, 94, shows his arm where he has no identification number as he poses for a portrait in his apartment in Stockholm, Sweden (David Keyton/AP)

Mordechai Ciechanower, a 95-year-old, poses for a photo at his home in Ramat Gan, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)