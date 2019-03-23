In pictures: Anti-Brexit marchers call for a People’s Vote

Demonstrators in the UK are taking part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum. As many as one million people could flood the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands have already poured into London on Saturday to take part in the Put it to the People march. Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable joins the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and mayor of London Sadiq Khan join the march (Aaron Chown/PA)

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Park Lane before they take part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

Creative signs were on show again (Yui Mok/PA)

The mood of the crowd early on was high-spirited (Yui Mok/PA)

Unusual modes of transport were also on show as they came in their thousands (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speakers including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and celebrities including Mariella Frostrup and Sandi Toksvig addressed the crowd during a rally at Parliament Square. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addresses anti-Brexit campaigners (Yui Mok/PA)

Mariella Frostrup and Richard Bacon introduced the speakers at the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

People of all ages from all walks of life joined the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

This protester captures how cheesed off she is with Brexit in one handy placard (Yui Mok/PA)

Anti-Brexit protests have taken part in Spain – here, a woman demonstrates in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid (AP)

Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London. Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest before they set off from Linby in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29. Mr Farage said Theresa May had betrayed the country and led it to a state of national humiliation (Joe Giddens/PA)

- Press Association