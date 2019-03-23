NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

In pictures: Anti-Brexit marchers call for a People’s Vote

Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Demonstrators in the UK are taking part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.

As many as one million people could flood the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands have already poured into London on Saturday to take part in the Put it to the People march.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable joins the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and mayor of London Sadiq Khan join the march (Aaron Chown/PA)

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Park Lane before they take part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

Creative signs were on show again (Yui Mok/PA)

The mood of the crowd early on was high-spirited (Yui Mok/PA)

Unusual modes of transport were also on show as they came in their thousands (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speakers including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and celebrities including Mariella Frostrup and Sandi Toksvig addressed the crowd during a rally at Parliament Square.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addresses anti-Brexit campaigners (Yui Mok/PA)

Mariella Frostrup and Richard Bacon introduced the speakers at the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

People of all ages from all walks of life joined the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

This protester captures how cheesed off she is with Brexit in one handy placard (Yui Mok/PA)

Anti-Brexit protests have taken part in Spain – here, a woman demonstrates in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid (AP)

Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest before they set off from Linby in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29.

Mr Farage said Theresa May had betrayed the country and led it to a state of national humiliation (Joe Giddens/PA)

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tony Blair: I have got lots of sympathy for Theresa May

Demonstrators head to London to demand second Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage rallies troops as he rejoins Leave-supporting protest march

Coveney: No EU disquiet on border inaction

More in this Section

Demonstrators head to London to demand second Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage rallies troops as he rejoins Leave-supporting protest march

French yellow vest protests staged amid enhanced security

Cyclone lashes remote Australian coast with wind and rain


Lifestyle

Wish List: Eight great Irish buys for your home

Seven beauty tricks to update your look for spring

Ring leader: Why boxing is good for the body and mind

Eastern Promise: Delicious Japanese recipes from the Michelin star team at Ichigo Ichie

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »