Imran Khan warns India and Pakistan could go to war over Kashmir tensions

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has asked the world community to take notice of Indian moves to change the status of the disputed Kashmir region, and warned that Islamabad and New Delhi could go to war if India repeats a military strike inside his country.

Mr Khan told the Pakistani parliament that he fears that Kashmiri people, angered over India’s decision to strip the region of its special status, could launch an attack on Indian security forces and that New Delhi could blame Pakistan for it. Indian police divert traffic in Jammu, India (AP)

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan, and is claimed by both.

In February, a bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian troops. India responded with an air strike inside Pakistan, blaming a Pakistani group for the attack.

Pakistan retaliated and said it shot down two Indian air force planes.

- Press Association