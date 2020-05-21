News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Immigration to UK from non-EU countries hits record levels

Immigration to UK from non-EU countries hits record levels
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 10:50 AM

The number of people moving to the UK long-term from non-EU countries has hit a new record high, according to the latest estimates.

Last year immigration from non-EU countries rose to 404,000, the highest it has ever been since records began in 1975 when it was 93,000, data from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Net migration from outside the EU, the balance between the number of people entering and leaving the country, is also at its highest level (282,000) since citizenship information was first collected in 1975, having gradually risen since 2013.

Jay Lindop, director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS, said: “Overall migration levels have remained broadly stable in recent years, but new patterns have emerged for EU and non-EU migrants since 2016.

“For the year ending December 2019, non-EU migration was at the highest level we have seen, driven by a rise in students from China and India, while the number of people arriving from EU countries for work has steadily fallen.

“We know the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on travel since December and new analysis today shows how international travel to and from the UK has decreased in recent months.”

The figures are classed as experimental estimates after the ONS admitted last year it had underestimated some EU net migration data in 2016/17.

READ MORE

Welsh Government defends testing policy after referral to human rights watchdog

More on this topic

‘Sense of urgency’ needed to deal with costs of caring for migrant children in UK ‘Sense of urgency’ needed to deal with costs of caring for migrant children in UK

Four-year-old in UK ‘saves mother’s life’ by calling 999 after severe asthma attackFour-year-old in UK ‘saves mother’s life’ by calling 999 after severe asthma attack

Man charged with aggravated burglary at London home where boy was shotMan charged with aggravated burglary at London home where boy was shot

Queen Elizabeth discusses Covid-19 response during phone call with Australian PMQueen Elizabeth discusses Covid-19 response during phone call with Australian PM


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Brazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soarsBrazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soars

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decadeAstronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade

Autistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity caseAutistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity case


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »