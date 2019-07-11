News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Image released of man wanted in connection to London rapes

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 06:40 AM

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to two rapes in Newham and Waltham Forest.

Police were called to a street in the Plaistow South area of Newham, east London, at 2:40am on July 1 to assist a 35-year-old woman.

She had been walking home when she was approached by a man who then raped her and stole some of her property.

Police were also called to assist a 31-year-old woman on July 6 at 4:20am at Amethyst Road, Waltham Forest, north-east London.

The woman was also approached by a man who raped her and stole property.

Police are treating the assaults as linked due to the similarities.

Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit have released an image of a man which was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident.

Deeply traumatic for the victims

Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer said these attacks had been “deeply traumatic for the victims”, adding that they were being supported by specialist officers.

“Please have a good look at this photo, and let my officers know if you have any idea as to who this man is,” he added.

Extra police patrols have also been put in place in the areas of the attacks.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the investigation team on 07881 330951.

Alternatively, police can be contacted by phoning 101 or tweeting to @MetCC and quoting CAD 777/1 July.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association

Andrew PackerEast LondonNewhamnorth-east LondonPlaistowWaltham Forest

