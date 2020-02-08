'I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife' - Phillip Schofield dominates UK front pages

TV host Phillip Schofield’s revelation that he is gay features prominently amongst a range of topics on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.
The Sun leads with Schofield saying “I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife.”
Tomorrow's front page: 'I'm gay, I'm proud and I love my incredible wife' https://t.co/8yXyILWnon pic.twitter.com/3mwHIpolWs— The Sun (@TheSun) February 7, 2020
The Daily Star also splashes on Schofield, while the Daily Mirror says his mother Pat was “shocked but proud” at the news.
Tomorrow's #frontpage - Gopher it Phil!#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HyLFTwoa37— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 7, 2020
I'm shocked..but proud #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/gzaq2VaWwl pic.twitter.com/Ga7GZSHssx— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 7, 2020
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports Angela Leadsom has given Boris Johnson a warning about having a cabinet too heavily dominated by men.
Leadsom sends PM reshuffle warning #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ha3TermVHe— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 7, 2020
The Times carries a story on criticism of police for failing to investigate “everyday” crimes such as car theft and burglary.
Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistleblowers who tried to warn other medics of the #coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by local police. He died on Thursday 06/02/20.#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/zHdTsZQzaH— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 6, 2020
The Independent leads on US vice president Mike Pence saying Britain’s decision to allow Chinese phone company Huawei a role in its 5G network has put a transatlantic trade deal at risk.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/PsmEZnJFm1— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) February 7, 2020
The i reports on shortcomings in Britain’s IVF sector.
I WEEKEND: IVF clinic Wild West: crackdown on scams #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OIYF7RNdwq— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 7, 2020
“Dozens” of suicides have been linked to the handling of benefit claims, according to The Guardian.
Guardian front page, 8 February 2020: Dozens of suicides linked to handling of benefit claims pic.twitter.com/ec7zt0x3Ik— The Guardian (@guardian) February 7, 2020
The Daily Express splashes with a survey suggesting Britons are positive about the post-Brexit future.
Tomorrow's #frontpage - State of the nation poll backs Boris to think BIG#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VlOjNfShvJ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 7, 2020
Chancellor Sajid Javid is considering a “tax raid” on high earners, according to the Financial Times.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday February 8 https://t.co/7OREl19H4N pic.twitter.com/4RsDkzrQ0k— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 7, 2020
And the Daily Mail reports on the first private appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at a bankers’ conference in Florida.
Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/VNQeQNHUZe— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 7, 2020