'If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic': Fears Indian magician drowned attempting Houdini-style trick

Chanchal Lahiri is lowered into the river. Picture: STR/AFP/Getty Images
By Steve Neville
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 05:19 PM

An Indian magician is feared to have died after a trick went wrong.

Chanchal Lahiri attempted to pull off a famous Harry Houdini style trick that would see him escape from a river while shackledin chains.

According to the BBC, the 42-year-old was lowered into the River Hooghly and was shackled with six locks and a chain.

Spectators had been waiting for the trick to be pulled off on a boat, but Mr Lahiri never reappeared.

The report states that divers have searched the area and have been unable to locate the body.

Chanchal Lahiri before the attempt. Picture: STR/AFP/Getty Images
The Guardian reports that police said there was 'no security arrangements in place in case the stunt failed.'

A photographer with a local newspaper, Jayanta Shaw, told the BBC that Mr Lahiri said of the trick: "If I do it right, it's magic. If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic."

The magician told the photographer that he was doing the trick to "revive interest in magic."

It is being reported that Mr Lahiri performed a similar trick more than 20 years ago, which was completed safely.

