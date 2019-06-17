'If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic': Fears Indian magician drowned attempting Houdini-style trick

An Indian magician is feared to have died after a trick went wrong.
Chanchal Lahiri attempted to pull off a famous Harry Houdini style trick that would see him escape from a river while shackledin chains.
According to the BBC, the 42-year-old was lowered into the River Hooghly and was shackled with six locks and a chain.
Spectators had been waiting for the trick to be pulled off on a boat, but Mr Lahiri never reappeared.
The report states that divers have searched the area and have been unable to locate the body.
The Guardian reports that police said there was 'no security arrangements in place in case the stunt failed.'
A photographer with a local newspaper, Jayanta Shaw, told the BBC that Mr Lahiri said of the trick: "If I do it right, it's magic. If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic."
The magician told the photographer that he was doing the trick to "revive interest in magic."
It is being reported that Mr Lahiri performed a similar trick more than 20 years ago, which was completed safely.