'I strongly disagree with what the justices have found' - Boris Johnson reacts to UK Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson has said that he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court ruling but that Parliament “will come back”.

Speaking in New York, the British Prime Minister said: “Obviously this is a verdict that we will respect and we respect the judicial process.

“I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don’t think that it’s right but we will go ahead and of course Parliament will come back.”

Mr Johnson is set to return to London in time for the resumption of parliament tomorrow at 11.30am after a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Earlier this morning, the Supreme Court has ruled that Mr Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend the UK Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

The decision was unanimously made by the 11-judge Supreme Court after Mr Johnson suspended parliament for five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline

Judge Brenda Hale, president of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom said Mr Johnson acted unlawfully.

Mr Johnson added: “I do think there’s a good case for getting on with a Queen’s Speech anyway and we will do that.”