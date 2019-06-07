News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

I had ‘automatic chemistry’ with the Queen, Donald Trump says

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:35 PM

US President Donald Trump has boasted about having “automatic chemistry” with the British Queen during his state visit to the UK.

The American leader praised the monarch as a “spectacular woman” but denied fist-bumping her when he arrived for the ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace.

During an interview with Fox News, aired on Thursday, Mr Trump also said people had noticed how well he and Queen Elizabeth had connected.

Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump arrive at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “The meeting with the Queen was incredible, I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling.

“It’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

When asked by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham if he fist-bumped the Queen, Mr Trump said: “I did not, but I had a great relationship, we had a really great time.

The Queen greets Donald Trump as he arrives for the ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

“There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time.

“We had a period we were talking solid straight, I didn’t even know who the other people at the table were, never spoke to them. We just had a great time together.”

When asked if he would keep the conversation going, Mr Trump added: “Yes I am, she is a spectacular woman, an incredible woman.”

I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry

The controversial billionaire-turned-politician was feted with a ceremonial welcome and a grand state banquet at Buckingham Palace during his stay in London this week.

He was also sat next to the Queen at the D-Day commemorations at Southsea Common in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

- Press Association

