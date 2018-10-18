'I can possibly go' - Pope Francis responds to North Korea invitation

South Korea’s president has met with Pope Francis in a private audience, and his office says that the pontiff indicated his willingness to visit North Korea.

The South Korean presidential office said in a statement that President Moon Jae-in “conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s desire for a papal visit to North Korea”.

A formal invitation directly from North Korea will follow. An olive twig as a symbol for peace was Pope Francis’ gift to South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Alessandro Di Meo/AP)

The office said Francis said that “if the invitation comes, I will surely respond to it, and I can possibly go”.

Mr Kim initially indicated his desire for a papal visit during a Korean summit last month.

If it materialises, such a visit would be the first by a pope to North Korea.

- Press Association