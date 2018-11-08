'I am a young god': Pensioner Dutchman wants to legally change his age to 20 years younger

A 69-year-old Dutchman wants the courts to make him officially 20 years younger in order to be more appealing on dating apps, and improve his chances of finding new work.

Emile Ratelband (pictured), who is a life coach, launched a legal bid to change his age, to improve both his job prospects and to improve his chances with women.

He argues that you can change your name and gender, so why not your age?

He reckons he'll get a better response if he says he is 49 instead of 69. In addition, he says that his doctor says Mr Ratelband's biological age is between 40 and 45.

So, he has told a tribunal that he wants to change his birth date to two decades later - to March 11, 1969.

"I feel much younger than my age, I am a young god, I can have all the girls I want but not after I tell them that I am 69," Mr Ratelband told AFP.

"I feel young, I am in great shape and I want this to be legally recognised because I feel abused, aggrieved and discriminated against because of my age."