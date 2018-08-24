Home»Breaking News»world

Hurricane downgraded to Category 2 as Hawaii braces for impact

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 04:25 PM

Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it approaches Hawaii, according to the US National Weather Service.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 110mph with higher gusts.

The service said some weakening is expected through Friday but the hurricane is expected to remain dangerous as it approaches Hawaii’s islands.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. Hawaii’s Big Island has a tropical storm warning.

Satellite image showing Hurricane Lane off Hawaii (NOAA/AP)

The service said Lane’s centre will move dangerously close to some Hawaiian islands later on Friday.

- Press Association


