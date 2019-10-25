News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him

Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 01:04 PM

A hunter in the United States died after he was attacked by a deer he had shot which he believed to be dead.

Thomas Alexander shot a buck while hunting near Yellville, an area in the Ozark Mountains about 105 miles north of Little Rock, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens.

Mr Stephens said the buck attacked the 66-year-old when the hunter approached the animal to see if it was dead.

He said Mr Alexander, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, died later in hospital.

Mr Stephens said it is not clear how long Mr Alexander waited before checking on the deer, but that the agency recommends waiting at least 30 minutes before approaching.

READ MORE

Distressed support dogs delay flight from Gatwick

More on this topic

Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fallFormer US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fall

Alaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuitAlaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuit

Student causes laughs by running off baseball field dressed as Forrest GumpStudent causes laughs by running off baseball field dressed as Forrest Gump

Guns, weed and race relations: Hector Ó hEochagáin's new US showGuns, weed and race relations: Hector Ó hEochagáin's new US show

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Brexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December electionBrexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December election

How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?

Man charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigationMan charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

MPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election pushMPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election push


Lifestyle

It is important for parents to engage in enjoyable exercise routines with their children, writes Pat Fitzpatrick.All together now: Why exercising as a family is key to health and wellbeing

INFANT is a leading research and innovation centre helping to improve the lives of mothers and babies. Marjorie Brennan visits the Cork-based facility.Meet the team behind INFANT, the Cork-based centre helping to improve the lives of mums and their babies

Five afternoons a week, she dominates the airwaves with Drivetime. Yet we know very little about broadcaster Mary Wilson. Pat Fitzpatrick visits her at her home in Dun Laoghaire, for a taste of her life away from RTÉ.Saturday morning breakfast with Mary Wilson

They say nothing is ever black and white- but this season is the exception. Monochrome is the order of the day at Chanel for A/W. Christine Lucignano channels the trend#IEStyle: Nothing is ever black and white, but this season is an exception

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »