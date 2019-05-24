NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Hunt for fugitive who vowed to surrender if he got 15,000 Facebook likes

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 06:00 PM

US police are searching for a fugitive who failed to honour an agreement and surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.

Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges ranging from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

He is believed to be somewhere in New York.

Wanted poster of Jose Simms (Torrington Police Department/AP)

Lieutenant Brett Johnson, of Torrington Police in Connecticut, posted on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday that Simms had contacted him through the social media site and agreed to turn himself in if the post containing his poster received 15,000 likes.

The page has easily passed that number, but still no sign of Simms or another fugitive, Kristopher Waananen, who has outstanding motor vehicle and failure to appear warrants.

He was mentioned in the same post, but without a similar agreement to surrender.

“Regardless of the number of ‘Likes’ this post receives, we will continue to utilize the resources we have available to us to locate both suspects and take them into custody,” wrote Lieutenant Bart Barown.

The deal led to some criticism. Maki Haberfeld, an expert in police ethics and procedure at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said Simms is using social media to manipulate the news media and police, who she said have no business negotiating a deal with a suspect, never mind one that involves likes on Facebook.

“It turns this into a joke,” she said. “People will start looking at these various violations of law as a game.”

On Wednesday, Simms had written he was a “man of my word” and he had decided to negotiate his surrender because “looking over your shoulder every 5 seconds can cause a lot of stress”.

He also responded to the original Torrington Police post, complaining about his mugshot on the site, calling it a “trash pic”.

“Jose, it’s the only one we had.hopefully we will get a ‘good’ one soon,” the department replied.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at eight weeks

More on this topic

US planning to send 1,500 troops to Middle East

Severe weather warning as ‘violent tornado’ touches down in Missouri

Ralph Northam blackface photo probe 'inconclusive' despite governor admitting he was in picture

Ex-CIA officer handed 20 years for spying for China

KEYWORDS

FacebookJose Simms

More in this Section

Two boys die and four other children in hospital after incident in Sheffield

Top 10 potential candidates to replace Theresa May as Tory leader

How will the contest to replace Theresa May work?

'Nothing has changed': Message from Brussels following Theresa May resignation


Lifestyle

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration – and it goes on sale tomorrow

Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »