Hungarian police find tunnels used by migrants to cross border

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Hungarian police said they have discovered two tunnels used by migrants to enter the country from Serbia.

The Hungarian National Police Headquarters said that one tunnel was discovered in the southern village of Asotthalom, where they also detained 44 migrants caught using the precarious passageway.

The other tunnel, in the village of Csikeria, was 71 feet long, but police said no successful migrant crossings took place at the site.

The interior of one of the tunnels in Hungary (ORFK/police.hu via AP)
Police said they discovered both tunnels not long after their construction was completed and filled both of them up again.

In 2015, at the height of the migration crisis, Hungary built razor-wire fences on its southern borders to stem or divert the flow of people, many from the Middle East and Asia, making their way to Western Europe.

TOPIC: Asylum seekers

