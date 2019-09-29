News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to former French president Jacques Chirac

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 02:43 PM

Hundreds of people have lined up in front of the Invalides monument in Paris to pay public tribute to former French president Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday at 86.

Mr Chirac was lying in state on Sunday afternoon inside the monument, where France honours its heroes.

People could hold a moment of silence in front of the coffin, which was covered by the French flag under a large, smiling picture of Mr Chirac.

The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is pictured (Francois Mori/PA)
A memorial service is planned on Monday in Paris attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and about 30 former or current heads of states and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A private funeral will take place later that day.

Mr Chirac served as Paris mayor, a politician, prime minister and France’s president from 1995 to 2007.

- Press Association

