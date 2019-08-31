News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds rally as Hong Kong protests begin for 13th straight weekend

By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 08:08 AM

Hundreds of people are rallying in a football field in central Hong Kong as a 13th straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets under way.

A crowd of both young and old chanted slogans in the stands of the Southorn Playground early on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are shutting down streets and subway service about three miles west near the Chinese government’s office in Hong Kong.

A “Lennon Wall” exhibition supporting Hong Kong’s ongoing pro-democracy protests in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)
They warned that a public event may cause severe disruptions.

Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of a decision by China’s ruling Communist Party not to have fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Organisers have called off a planned march to the Chinese government office after police denied permission for it, but some protesters may demonstrate anyway.

