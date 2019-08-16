News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds protest in Kashmir as India vows to loosen restrictions

By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 08:44 PM

Hundreds of people have held a street protest in Indian-controlled Kashmir as India’s government assured the Supreme Court that unprecedented security restrictions will be removed over the next few days.

Carrying green Islamic flags and placards reading “Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World”, young and old people took to the streets in Srinagar, the region’s main city, after Friday prayers.

Some hurled stones and clashed with security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Protesters throw stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during curfew-like restrictions in Srinaga (Dar Yasin/AP)
Earlier on Friday, a senior Indian official in Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, confirmed there would be some loosening of restrictions on the region’s residents, saying that landline phone services would be restored gradually from Friday night and schools will reopen from Monday.

- Press Association

