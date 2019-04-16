NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hundreds pray by Notre Dame for second night

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Hundreds of people have gathered near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris for another prayer vigil.

A crowd carrying candles and singing religious songs marched from the Church of Saint-Sulpice and grew on the way to a Left Bank plaza that faces Notre Dame.

People attend a vigil in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

The Saint-Suplice church, built in the 17th century and important to French Catholicism, caught on fire last month but had nowhere near as much damage as the older cathedral.

At the plaza by Notre Dame on Tuesday night, vigil participants sat around a statue of the Virgin Mary while listening to a small string orchestra and doing more singing.

Organizers said in a statement they want to show their attachment to Notre Dame.

- Press Association

